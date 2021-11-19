Police Records Show Extensive, Expensive Investigation into Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito.

The investigation into Petito’s killing and Laundrie’s death is still ongoing.

The North Port Police Department in Florida’s inquiry into the abduction and killings of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie has proven to be lengthy and costly. Wink News acquired new records that have a significant influence on the police department’s budget.

According to a local media report, the North Port Police Department spent nearly three times as much on overtime during the Petito-Laundrie investigation as they had the previous year combined. Petito went missing on September 11th, prompting an investigation. The investigation into her homicide and Laundrie’s death is still ongoing.

The police department budget shows that nearly $195,000 was spent on overtime pay between Petito’s disappearance and the discovery of Laundrie’s remains on Oct. 21.

This amount is approximately three times what the police department estimated paying between September 2020 and September 2021, according to reports. The expenses for a year were estimated to be $67,000.

“This has been a really challenging case,” North Port Police Department public relations officer Josh Taylor previously stated. There are a lot of eyes on it. What I know in my heart is that there were a lot of people in this room pouring their hearts and souls into finding solutions.” After the YouTuber was reported missing, the Petito-Laundrie case gained national attention. Laundrie was the sole individual named as a person of interest in the case at the time. Petito’s body was later discovered near a Wyoming national park on September 19. This sparked a tremendous manhunt for Laundrie, who was thought to have answers as to what had happened to Petito.

When Laundrie’s remains were discovered in the Carlton Reserve in Florida, the case became even more convoluted.

According to the FBI, a review of dental records established Laundrie’s identification.

After his original autopsy was pronounced inconclusive due to advanced decomposition, the specific cause of death could not be identified.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what happened to Petito when she was on a cross-country van journey with her boyfriend turned fiance. In both situations, no charges have been filed.

Petito’s family met down with Dr. Oz earlier this week for an interview in which they discussed the impact of their daughter’s death.

Petito's family met down with Dr. Oz earlier this week for an interview in which they discussed the impact of their daughter's death.

Petito's mother, Nichole Schmidt, claimed that she didn't observe any obvious "red flags" during their daughter's contact with.