Police raids on crack and cocaine led to the identification of 25 individuals.

Following a large-scale operation led by Cheshire Constabulary’s Serious and Organized Crime Unit, police have charged 25 people with narcotics offenses.

370 officers raided properties across Merseyside, Warrington, and Greater Manchester yesterday as part of the operation, which targeted organised crime.

All 25 people arrested yesterday have been charged with conspiracy to provide class A narcotics and will appear in court today, Thursday 12 August, at Chester Magistrates Court or Warrington Magistrates Court.

There were two men and one woman arrested in Merseyside, 14 males arrested in Warrington, six men and one woman arrested in Greater Manchester, and one guy arrested in Birmingham.

The 25 people arrested, who range in age from 19 to 55, are currently being interrogated on suspicion of conspiring to distribute crack cocaine and heroin.

Elizabeth Andrews, 52, of Huyton’s Radway Road has been accused with conspiring to distribute crack cocaine and heroin.

Paul Ellis, 55, of Warrington’s Rixton Avenue, has been charged with conspiring to distribute crack cocaine and heroin.

Darren Houghton, 48, of Warrington’s Trafford Avenue, has been charged with conspiring to distribute crack cocaine and heroin.

Jack Murphy, 19, of Croxteth’s Nightingale Road, is accused of conspiring to distribute crack cocaine and heroin.

Stephen Brett, 25, of Ackers Hall Lane in Knotty Ash, has been charged with conspiring to distribute crack cocaine and heroin as well as possessing cannabis with the intent to distribute it.

Callum Hubbersty, 21, of Warrington’s Charlton Street, is accused of conspiring to distribute crack cocaine and heroin.

Kane Nixon, 20, of Cromwell Court in Warrington, has been charged with crack cocaine and heroin conspiracy.

Kyle Thomas, 25, of Warrington’s Watkin Street, has been charged with conspiring to distribute crack cocaine and heroin.

James Heys, 41, of Warrington’s Poachers Lane, has been charged with conspiring to sell crack cocaine and heroin.

Barry Jones, 52, of Warrington’s Algernon Street, has been accused with conspiring to distribute crack cocaine.

Mark Little, 38, of Warrington’s Town Hill, has been charged with conspiring to distribute crack cocaine and heroin.

Mathew Little, 34, of Warrington’s Melville Close, has been charged with conspiracy. “The summary has come to an end.”