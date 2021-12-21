Police raid a school to apprehend a man who was caught on film exposing himself.

A man was detained at his place of employment for performing a sex act in front of a camera at a ’13-year-old girl.’

When William Aldcroft was arrested in 2019 for the indecent video conversation, he was a lunchtime helper at the school.

After being diagnosed with dementia, Aldcroft was judged incompetent to enter a plea and was found unfit to enter a plea.

However, a jury that was asked to hear the case’s evidence decided that he did transmit sexual communications to someone he mistook for a minor.

At Aldcroft’s sentencing hearing today, only a few elements of the case were discussed.

In 2019, he began messaging a police officer impersonating a 13-year-old girl named “Isla,” according to the court.

These communications continued for months before adding video calls. During these calls, he began to ask “Isla” to undress and take naked images of herself, according to the court.

Aldcroft exposed himself and briefly performed a sex act during the final video conversation. Police went to the school where Aldcroft worked as a lunchtime assistant after this incident and detained him.

Although the school where he worked was not named, the crime did not take place there.

Because of his dementia, he was unable to enter a plea when accused, but a jury assembled to hear the facts of the case concluded that he had sent the texts and participated in the video calls.

Due of Aldcroft’s health, the judge, David Potter, decided that a supervision order was suitable for him, and that the probation service could only engage with him to a limited level because of his condition.

“I appreciate that there is limited work that can be done with Mr Aldcroft and that there are hazards here that can be controlled,” Judge Potter said in sentencing him.

Aldcroft, of Woodchurch’s Caldwell Drive, was given a two-year supervision order.

He was also given a five-year sexual harm prevention order and was required to sign the sex offenders register.