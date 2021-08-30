Police questioned Joe Anderson about his re-election as Mayor.

Mr. Anderson, 63, was detained in December on bribery and witness intimidation charges, which he denies.

He sued his former company earlier this year for failing to offer indemnity to cover his legal costs in defending himself against the allegations.

Mrs Justice Yip, a High Court judge, found the council had implemented its own policy incorrectly in refusing to give the compensation.

Mrs Justice Yip also detailed the areas of interrogation Mr Anderson was subjected to by police in her ruling.

Mr Anderson’s re-election campaign from 2016 was one of the topics discussed, as was the involvement of former Labour councillor Mark Norris.

“Matters connected to Mark Norris / Election Campaign,” Mrs Justice Yip stated.

“This heading appears to be about electoral impropriety and the failure to disclose material links of individuals involved in the claimant’s re-election campaign.”

Mr Norris served on the Woolton ward as a Labour councillor from 2012 until 2016. Mr Norris also spoke on behalf of the council regarding heritage, advocating for the restoration of St Luke’s Church and Percy Street.

Mr Norris ran for councillor in the Allerton, Hunts Cross, and Woolton ward in May, but was unsuccessful.

Mr Anderson was also questioned by police about the role of career criminal Thomas Mee, according to Mrs Justice Yip.

Mrs Justice Yip stated that there were allegations of a connection between Mee’s construction firm, Joe Anderson, and the health and safety firm SSC.

The Churchill flyover in Liverpool city centre was demolished by SSC, which was run by Mr Anderson’s son David.

In December of last year, David and his father were arrested as part of a Merseyside Police corruption investigation.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of bribery conspiracy and witness intimidation as part of the Operation Aloft investigation, which has resulted in a number of arrests involving Liverpool City Council.

Joe Anderson and David Anderson have both categorically denied any misconduct.

Mee has a long criminal history and was previously imprisoned when police discovered a pistol in his possession.