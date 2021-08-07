Police question Mayor Joe Anderson about Liverpool criminal Thomas Mee.

Former Mayor Joe Anderson was interrogated in relation to claims that a well-known criminal was involved in a Liverpool city council project.

Mr. Anderson, 63, was detained in December on bribery and witness intimidation charges, which he denies.

He sued his former company earlier this year for failing to offer indemnity to cover his legal costs in defending himself against the allegations.

Liverpool City Council has been asked to rethink paying Joe Anderson’s legal bills.

Mrs Justice Yip, a High Court judge, said on Tuesday that the council had implemented its own policy incorrectly in refusing to grant the indemnity.

Mrs Justice Yip also detailed the areas of interrogation Mr Anderson was subjected to by police in her ruling.

One involved Thomas Mee, 43, who was sentenced to prison last year for his role in a crime group that preyed on the residences of the wealthy and famous.

Mee was sentenced to eight years and seven months in prison for conspiring to burgle and handling stolen property.

The gang targeted the residences of Raheem Sterling, Jamiroquai’s Jay Kay, and Bury FC owner Steve Dale, according to Chester Crown Court.

Mee was sentenced to prison last year after the court learned he had 19 convictions for 40 offenses between 1990 and 2018.

Mee was sentenced to five years in prison in June 2013 after admitting to transferring a handgun. The pistol has been used in a number of shootings across the city, according to the court.

The Austrian-made Glock was previously found to have been used in a shot at a house on Yellerton Road, Anfield, on December 6, 2011, and fired at a company on Glendower Street, Waterloo, in April 2010.

According to Mrs Justice Yip’s decision, one accusation concerns claims of a tie between Mee’s construction company, Joe Anderson, and the health and safety firm SSC.

The Churchill flyover in Liverpool city centre was demolished by SSC, which was run by Mr Anderson’s son David.

“Matters relating to Thomas Mee,” Mrs Justice Yip said. This appears to be a particular charge of attempting to award a construction firm to a council project in exchange for payment through SSC.”

Mee was a well-known figure in Liverpool’s commercial sector. “The summary has come to an end.”