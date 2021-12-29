Police provide an update after a teen was hurt in a hit-and-run on Christmas Day.

The health of the teenager who was injured in a hit-and-run in Wirral on Christmas Day has been updated by police.

On December 25, about 12.45 p.m., emergency services were dispatched to Hoylake Road, Birkenhead, following reports of a collision involving an unknown car and a scrambler bike rider.

The adolescent is in a serious but stable condition in hospital, according to a Merseyside Police spokesperson.

At a murder scene in Merseyside, a police officer took selfies and sent bigoted WhatsApp messages.

The teen male rider was rescued by air ambulance and sent to the hospital for treatment of significant leg injuries.

An investigation is ongoing since the driver failed to halt at the site.

Merseyside Police is looking for any witnesses, CCTV footage, or dashcam evidence that could help with the inquiry.

While the incident was being investigated, Hoylake Road, Ilchester Road, and Stanley Road were closed, and cars were encouraged to seek alternate routes.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information that could assist the investigation, is asked to call the Matrix Roads Policing Unit on (0151) 777 1530, or contact @MerPolCC on Twitter, or Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook, quoting reference 0338 of December,” according to a Merseyside Police spokesperson.