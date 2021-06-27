Police provide an update after a guy was shot in the leg.

Following allegations of a gunshot in the Wigan region last week, police have released an update.

Around 8.30 p.m. on June 19, officers from Greater Manchester Police were dispatched to Crabtree Road in Wigan, following reports of a shooting.

This was a ‘targeted incident,’ according to reports, following a disturbance on Ridyard Street earlier that day.

According to the Manchester Evening News, detectives have verified that no arrests have been made at this time.

Officers arrived on the scene to discover the victim had been shot in the leg, resulting in “life-changing injuries.”

The 34-year-old is still in critical condition at the hospital. The investigation is still ongoing, but detectives are requesting anyone who was in the area at the time of the event to contact them because they may be able to assist them with their inquiries.

“Enquiries are at a pretty early stage of the inquiry,” said Detective Inspector John Davies of GMP’s Wigan area. “However, it is thought that this is a targeted incident at this moment.”

“As we piece together information that will help us bring those responsible to justice, I would encourage anyone who lives or was in the area on Saturday, June 19th, and has any CCTV, dashcam, or mobile phone footage of the incident that may have occurred on Ridyard Street prior to the shooting to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 0161 856 7257 and reference incident 3060 from June 19, 2021.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.