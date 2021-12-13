Police provide an update after a guy in his twenties was slashed in a city center incident.

This weekend, a guy was slashed in the city center.

At around 4.50 a.m. on Sunday, December 12, police were summoned to an allegation of an assault on Seel Street.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a man in his 20s who had been cut and had wounds to his legs, buttocks, and hand.

The victim is thought to have been in a ‘altercation’ with another man before being attacked.

Merseyside Police stated today that the person has been released from hospital.

“We are searching for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Liverpool city centre in the early hours of this morning, Sunday 12 December,” a spokesperson told The Washington Newsday.

The North West Ambulance Service notified officers when the man, in his 20s, was discovered in the area of Seel Street at around 4.50 a.m. with slash wounds to his legs and buttocks, as well as an injury to his hand.

“The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, which are not life threatening.”

“It’s believed the injured man was involved in a fight with another male before he was hurt.”

“Enquiries are in the very early stages to establish what happened,” Detective Inspector Phil Ryan said.

“I’m appealing to anyone who was in the area of Seel Street or Back Colquitt Street around 4.50 a.m. today and saw or heard anything, or any taxi drivers who think they captured something on their dash cam to come forward and speak with us.”

Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC or CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 and provide the reference number 21000858389.