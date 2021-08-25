Police provide a critical update on the death of a Liverpool FC fan following a violent attack.

Investigators are looking into the death of a father who died five years after being viciously abused.

When thugs attacked Simon Dobbin in March 2015, he suffered lifelong brain damage.

According to EssexLive, police have found a “causal relationship” between the event and his death last year.

Outside a dessert parlour in the city center, police apprehend 37 unauthorized parkers.

Following the incident in Southend, Essex, Mr Dobbin, a lifetime Liverpool FC supporter who used to live in Ormskirk, was left unable to walk, communicate, or control his motions.

He’d come to watch Cambridge United, a team he also supports, take on Southend United.

Before returning to the Suffolk house he lived with his wife and full-time caregiver, Nicole, and their daughter, Emily, he spent over a year in three separate hospitals.

In the incident, twenty-five men are said to have targeted Mr Dobbin, also known as Dobbo.

Nine individuals were later found guilty of violent disorder, three more of conspiracy to commit violent disorder, and one guy was found guilty of helping an offender and admitting to possessing pepper spray.

Cambridge United confirmed Mr Dobbin’s death via Twitter in October, saying: “It is with a heavy heart that Cambridge United can confirm we have received the heartbreaking news that Simon Dobbin sadly passed away at home this morning.” Simon, have a good night. U.S.A. will always be a U.S.A.

“Everyone at @CambridgeUtdFC is thinking of his wife Nicole, daughter Emily, and closest relatives and friends. We are asking people to post condolence comments for Simon’s family during this difficult time.

“Simon, may you rest in peace.”

Essex Police have announced that they have received the final report into the cause of the 48-year-death, old’s and that a “causal link” to the 2015 attack has been established.

“We have obtained the final result following the post-mortem examination and it demonstrates pathologically there was a causative relationship between the assault Simon was subjected to and his death,” said Acting Detective Superintendent Stephen Jennings of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

“We will immediately conduct an investigation to see whether we can show who directly and conclusively.”

“The summary comes to an end.”