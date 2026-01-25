Police Probe Six Infection-Related Deaths at Glasgow Hospital

Police Scotland is investigating the deaths of six patients, including three adults and three children, believed to have acquired infections at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) in Glasgow. The investigation follows instructions from the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), which is responsible for investigating all sudden and unexplained deaths in the region.

The inquiry focuses on deaths linked to infections allegedly contracted in the hospital environment, with particular attention to the water system. Among the deaths under investigation is that of 10-year-old Milly Main, who passed away in 2017, a case that was officially linked to hospital-acquired infections by the COPFS in 2021. Additionally, investigations continue into two other deaths: Tony Dynes, who died in May 2021, and Andrew Slorance, who passed away in December 2020.

Ongoing Investigation and Apologies from NHS

The Crown Office has confirmed that a thorough and independent investigation is underway, assuring families involved will be kept updated on significant developments. A spokesperson for the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) stated that they are continuing to cooperate fully with the investigation, though it is inappropriate to comment further at this time.

In a recent submission to the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry, NHSGGC acknowledged a likely connection between the hospital’s water system and the infections affecting patients. The health board expressed its “sincere and unreserved apology” to the families impacted by these events, reaffirming that both the QEUH and the Royal Hospital for Children are currently safe.

As the investigation continues, police and NHS representatives have refrained from providing additional details, citing the ongoing nature of the inquiry. A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed the submission of a report to the COPFS, but emphasized that it would be inappropriate to comment on the specifics at this stage.