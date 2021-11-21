Police posts in counter-terrorism are available, with wages up to £38,000.

Counter Terrorism Policing North West is looking for people who want to advance their careers.

The force has a variety of career openings in the north west, all of which require differing degrees of expertise.

It is one of five Counter Terrorism Units in the UK that work closely with MI5 and others to generate intelligence in order to ensure the country’s ability to manage the threat of terrorism.

To assist safeguard the public from terrorist attacks, Counter Terrorism Policing North West (CTPW) collaborates with other emergency agencies, local governments, and companies.

These are the current opportunities with CTPW, as well as how to apply.

Policing in the Fight Against Terrorism A human intelligence source handler is needed by North West.

“Proactively recruit and handle covert human intelligence sources, debriefing and developing intelligence to support counter-terrorism and domestic extremism operations and investigations,” you’ll do in this position.

“This is a fantastic chance for an officer to join the Manchester team in the Dedicated Source Handling Unit situated at HQ, regardless of time in service,” CTP NW said.

“The position is ideal for someone who excels at interpersonal interactions and can generate detailed reports following meetings with a source.”

“The winning candidate must be able to attend a 5-week course outside of GMP.” Working hours are day shifts Monday through Friday, and you will be on call for a week every four weeks, for which you will be compensated.” Permanent, 40-hour-per-week contract Salary: Officer (advertised) The deadline for applications is November 23, 2021. Click here for additional information and to apply.

A National Intelligence Board Support Advisor is also needed by the force.

The purpose of the position, according to the job description, is to “serve as an advocate” for the counter-terrorism police National Intelligence Board and to assist determine the future of counter-terrorism intelligence.

Working with the regional counter-terrorism units (CTUs) and intelligence units (CTIUs), as well as Counter Terrorism Policing Headquarters (CTPHQ) and our partners, will be an important aspect of this function.

“You will have the ability to create and commission,” the ad stated.

