Police Open Internal Affairs Investigation After Woman Accused Of Hit-And-Run Is Reportedly Found Not Guilty.

More than a year after being wrongfully detained for a hit-and-run in Scottsdale, an Arizona lady wants to clear her name.

Yessenia Garcia told ABC15 that Scottsdale Police Department officers detained her on May 24, 2020, for a hit-and-run accident in Scottsdale’s Old Town district. She told the publication that before handcuffing her for a crime she didn’t commit, officers allegedly repeatedly called her a liar and ignored clear video evidence of her innocence.

During that time, according to the New York Daily News, a guy accused of assaulting another patron in a nightclub was allegedly hit by a car as he sought to flee the scene of his own alleged crime.

Garcia was detained when police discovered her car damaged in a downtown parking slot and suspected her of two charges of DUI and refusal to stop at the scene of an accident. When the allegations against her were withdrawn, the case came to a conclusion.

Garcia stated she wanted to “clean my name” and “[let people know:]don’t believe everything, um, you have no idea what the person in that mugshot really just went through” during her interview with ABC15.

According to Garcia, she and her then-boyfriend had sought police assistance after noticing that her vehicle’s front windshield had been significantly smashed after they left the second of two pubs where they’d met with friends that night, unknowing that a hit-and-run had just occurred.

According to a transcript of Garcia’s interview with police acquired by ABC15, detectives at the scene instantly questioned Garcia’s involvement in a hit-and-run 0.3 miles away and declined to check any evidence that would have verified her location at the time.

Garcia’s Miranda rights were given to her by one of the cops, who instructed her not to appear as if she didn’t understand what he was saying.

Garcia and her boyfriend asked the officer to talk with the bar bouncers and promised to provide the officer documentation of transactions. Garcia, on the other hand, was accused of lying by police, who claimed she left the pub, was involved in a collision, and then panicked and returned the car to its parking position.

Garcia was cooperative throughout the process, as evidenced by body camera footage.

Garcia's attorney, Ryan Tait, eventually received surveillance video demonstrating that the vehicle was never moved from the parking spot throughout the incident. A stranger was also seen hopping on the bonnet of Garcia's car and repeatedly pounding on the windshield, which helped to explain the situation.