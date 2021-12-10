Police officers who disarmed sword killers have been honored with a national bravery award.

A national bravery award has been given to four police officers who disarmed two “barbaric” attackers as they cut a defenseless factory worker to death.

In January 2020, West Yorkshire Police constables Daniel Broderick, Elizabeth Brook, Anthony Dutton, and Richard Knowles witnessed the killers attacking Robert Wilson, 53, with a sword and knives outside a pharmaceutical company in Huddersfield.

Kiyran Earnshaw, 18, and Luke Gaukroger, 16, pled guilty to the murder and were sentenced to life in prison.

As they attempted to decapitate the married father-of-two, the officers were able to disarm the attackers, who were later revealed to be under the influence of alcohol, cocaine, and a narcotic similar to Xanax.

At an event in central London on Thursday, the four colleagues were presented with the National Police Federation award for bravery for the year 2021. (December 9).

“It was like a movie – that’s how I remember it,” Pc Brook, who had just been on the job for a fortnight, recalled of that night. We didn’t realize what we were seeing since it was in slow motion.

“A detective inspector later stated it was the worst he’d ever seen — he described it as “simply horrifying,” and you dealt with it in your first two weeks on the job.”

“The bloke with the samurai sword turned around and glanced at us, but continued cutting and sawing motions as if he didn’t care,” Pc Dutton added. He seemed indifferent to what he was doing, and it was savage and inhumane.” The four were chosen from a shortlist of eight regional champions as the national winners.

The Inspiration in Policing award was also given to Detective Constable Steven Bailey, a City of London Police officer who nearly died after contracting Covid-19.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson commended all of the applicants’ “dedication and conscientiousness.”

“Acts of gallantry in policing are, unfortunately and gratefully, ubiquitous,” he said. Every day, the local and national media are inundated in stories about police bravery. Bravery is a defining feature of the police, whether confronting dangerous and aggressive people, saving members of the public, or working day and night on the most agonizing of cases.

“It’s your uncompromising bravery, as well as your dedication and conscientiousness,” says the narrator.

