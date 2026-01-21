Police Officer Captured Executing Businessman in Shocking CCTV Footage

Violent protests have erupted in Nyeri County following the release of disturbing CCTV footage showing a police officer executing a businessman in cold blood. The incident, which has sparked nationwide outrage, occurred in Karatina town, where 40-year-old George Gathu Matheri was gunned down by Constable Peter Mwangi after a minor dispute.

The Deadly Encounter

The tragic event unfolded at a car wash near a petrol station, where Gathu, a local businessman, became involved in a confrontation over a duplicated car key. As the situation escalated, police officers arrived at the scene, but instead of intervening to mediate, they turned aggressive. Surveillance footage captures the chilling moment when Constable Mwangi taunts and physically assaults the unarmed Gathu. The confrontation ends with Mwangi firing a fatal shot at close range, striking Gathu behind the ear.

The footage, which has since gone viral, has sparked fury across the country. Local residents, devastated by the shocking display of police brutality, blocked the Nairobi-Nyeri highway with burning tires in protest. “They came to kill, not to protect,” said Ann, Gathu’s widow, as the community rallied for justice.

Police Reform Under Scrutiny

As the nation grapples with the horrifying details, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched an investigation into the incident. Constable Mwangi is currently in custody, but for many, this is a reminder of the ongoing struggles for police accountability in Kenya. The case has reignited the debate surrounding police reform, with critics demanding urgent changes to prevent further abuses of power.

As protests continue to mount, the eyes of the nation are on Karatina, where Gathu’s tragic death will serve as a litmus test for the effectiveness of Kenya’s justice system in holding law enforcement accountable for their actions.