Police offer disturbing photographs to demonstrate why it is critical for riders to have protective protection.

Police have released horrific photographs of the harm a man sustained after colliding with a car while not wearing the required safety equipment.

Derbyshire Road Policing Unit posted the images following a crash on the A38.

The motorcycle collided into the back of a car that had halted as traffic ahead came to a complete stop.

According to police, the rider wore no other protective equipment but a helmet.

The rider’s legs are badly scraped in the photos, and he’s wearing shorts and sneakers instead of protective trousers and boots.

The rider’s hand has also been hurt, and the crash has shredded his coat.

The helmet is significantly damaged, exhibiting marks from being scraped over the ground with some force.

“We know it’s graphic,” police said in a tweet. Our goal is to demonstrate the importance of adequate gear. There was no other safety equipment than a helmet.”

The rider’s injuries were categorized as “minimal” by police.