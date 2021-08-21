Police need to talk with seven males from Merseyside right away.

Seven people are still on the run after police issued wanted posters in the last two months.

Reece Navarro, Mark Doran, Paul Addison, Samuel Smith, Kevin Bernard, Nicholas Whelan, and Jordan Monks are among the names on the list.

Last year, he was sentenced to two years and eleven months in prison for his role in a County Lines drug distribution operation in the Grimsby region.

Hundreds march in opposition of a dual road through Rimrose Valley, with live updates.

Navarro, 22, has been recalled to prison after failing to comply with his license conditions, according to police.

In 2017, a Huyton man was detained for driving a car with forged license plates.

Scott Hendry and his brother, Josh Hendry, as well as their mother, Leslie Aytoun, from Merseyside, were in charge of the operation.

The gang allegedly sent cocaine worth £1.4 million from Merseyside to Grimsby, according to Sheffield Crown Court.

“Please share and help us find Liverpool guy Reece Navarro, who is sought on a recall to prison,” a police spokesman told The Washington Newsday.

“Navarro, 22, has been recalled to prison after failing to comply with his license restrictions.

“Navarro is characterized as a Caucasian man with blue eyes and ginger hair, standing roughly 5 feet 5 inches tall.

“He has a Liverpool twang to his voice.

“He is from the L36 region, but he has connections to both Liverpool and Winsford.”

, who broke into a disabled woman’s home, is still on the loose.

In 2017, a man from Walton was sentenced to three years and six months in prison for a series of burglaries in Liverpool.

Doran has now been placed on the force’s wanted list after violating the restrictions of his driver’s license.

On April 24, 2013, at before 5.30 a.m., he broke into the home of a disabled woman in Richmond Terrace, Everton.

Doran fled when the woman raised the alarm, but she was traumatized by the experience of having a stranger in her home.

“She had been horrified seeing a man in my house and what he may have done to me,” the woman said in an impact statement. For months thereafter, I couldn’t sleep.”

Doran was also involved in a second incident on May 8 in Liverpool’s city center. “The summary has come to an end.”