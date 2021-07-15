Police may pursue girls wounded in an e-scooter accident for violating traffic laws.

Two teens who were hurt when their e-scooter collided with an Audi could face charges of reckless driving.

After the crash in West Derby, the 15-year-olds were brought to the hospital with “severe” injuries, according to police.

They were later released, but doubts remain about whether they were driving without insurance.

A car is ‘petrol bombed’ before a man in a tracksuit flees the burning scene.

At around 7.30 p.m. on Sunday, emergency services were dispatched to Alder Lane after reports of a collision.

The youngsters were allegedly riding an e-scooter when they collided with an Audi. The Audi driver pulled over to the side of the road and offered assistance to the authorities.

Following the incident, Alder Road was closed for two and a half hours.

“We can confirm that emergency services were in West Derby following a significant road traffic incident last night, Sunday, July 11,” a Merseyside Police spokeswoman said.

“At around 7.40 p.m., officers and ambulances were dispatched to the intersection of Alder Road and Chatterton Road in response to reports of an Audi and an E-scooter colliding. Two females on the scooter were brought to the hospital with significant injuries and are currently stable.

“The road was stopped until 10.20 p.m., and investigations are ongoing to determine what happened.”

Both adolescents were released from the hospital earlier this week, but they may now face charges for driving without insurance.

The popularity of e-scooters has exploded in recent years as the gadgets have become more affordable and accessible.

Their use, however, is governed by tight guidelines.

E-scooters can only be operated on public roadways, and drivers must have at least a provisional license and be insured to do so lawfully.

Merseyside Police said it was unaware of any insurer presently offering protection in the UK at an event last month to increase awareness about the legalities around the usage of electric vehicles.

The VOI approach, which is being tested with Liverpool City Council in the city center, is the only exception. For certain vehicles, insurance is available at the time of hire.

“We are noticing a rise in the use of e-scooters,” Inspector Carl McNulty stated, explaining the restrictions. The summary comes to a close.