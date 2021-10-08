Police make an attempt to apprehend a man who is said to have spent the night in a tree and refuses to come down.

New York cops are collaborating with a negotiation team to get a man down from a tree he climbed more than 24 hours ago.

At 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a domestic disturbance inside a residence in Queens, New York. An argument between the 44-year-old man and his mother erupted, during which she claimed he threatened her. According to News4, there was no physical altercation.

When officers arrived at the home on 145th Avenue in Brookville, the man began fleeing. The man then apparently went onto a nearby roof and into an adjacent tree, where he supposedly spent the night, according to ABC7.

As they waited for him to emerge from the tree, police shut down the street. However, the man is said to be adamant about not getting down. “They attempted to get him out,” a neighbor told ABC7, “but I think he claims he wants to stay up there.”

A neighbor informed ABC7 that several of the man’s pals tried unsuccessfully to entice him out of the tree. “They go there and aggravate him even more,” a neighbor told ABC7.

A previous warrant for the man’s arrest was issued by police on September 30 for allegedly assaulting a 50-year-old lady in Queens.

NYPD Chaplain Reba Perry, one of the man’s neighbors, said it wasn’t the first time he went into a tree. The man did, according to neighbors, crawl into his home window several times throughout the day.

“This is something he does on a regular basis,” Perry told ABC7. “He climbs up the tree. It’s nothing out of the ordinary for him to be up in the tree. He is a Haitian. They are able to scale trees.” Perry, hospital employees, a priest, police negotiators, and the man’s brother gathered under the tree in an attempt to reach an agreement, but the man allegedly refused to come down. The man was even given a huge mat to land on in the front yard by police.

“Unfortunately, you have to handle it differently when you have a psychological treatment that isn’t claimed,” she told ABC7. “He’s already been down five times. It’s in a state of flux. He hasn’t eaten since the day before yesterday.” According to ABC7, the man yelled. This is a condensed version of the information.