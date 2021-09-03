Police make a discovery after stopping a man on his way out of the house.

This morning, two males were discovered in possession of suspected cocaine, two stolen motorcycles, and a suspected stolen quadbike.

Police were called after a guy was seen leaving an address on Hereford Drive in Netherton. The individual was discovered to be in possession of cocaine.

Following that, police searched the property and discovered many wraps of suspected cocaine.

Two suspected stolen motorcycles and a suspected stolen quadbike were also discovered.

Two men, ages 33 and 26, were detained on suspicion of possessing with intent to provide class A drugs and handling stolen property.

The two males are still being held in jail and will be questioned.

