Police made five arrests after receiving a tip to go to the location.

Following an altercation in Walton, five people were arrested on suspicion of drug offenses.

At around 4.35pm yesterday, officers on patrol suspected a guy of drug selling at the back of Spellow Lane, Walton (Wednesday).

They found street transactions of drugs thought to be heroin after detaining him and conducting a search.

Another individual was observed fleeing inside a nearby residence on foot.

Police discovered more than 60 packets of white and brown substance, as well as cash, after conducting additional searches.

A 55-year-old Walton man, a 52-year-old Walton man, and a 49-year-old Kirkdale man were all arrested on suspicion of modern slavery and being involved in the distribution of Class A drugs.

Two 17-year-olds have been detained on suspicion of being involved in the distribution of Class A narcotics.

All five were detained and will be questioned.

“A considerable quantity of narcotics has been taken out of circulation thanks to the vigilance of officers on proactive patrol,” Chief Inspector Katie Wilkinson said.

“Project Medusa, Merseyside Police’s specialised team combating County Lines, is determined to cutting these lines and stopping dealers in their tracks,” said a spokesperson.

“This proactive operation will continue day in and day out to remove the criminals who manage these lines from our streets, to protect vulnerable drug users, and to eradicate our communities of the devastation they cause.

“Criminals in charge of county lines have no qualms about exploiting young and weak people to do their dirty labor while counting the proceeds of their unlawful activity.

“However, we have committed enormous resources to stopping them, and I hope that these arrests send a clear message to anybody engaging in this type of activity that we will take action, and you will be arrested and prosecuted.”

“Our police were in the area after getting information that drug dealing may have been going on in the vicinity,” Chief Insp Wilkinson explained. These arrests and seizures demonstrate once again that when the public informs us about criminality in their neighborhoods, we will act.”

Any concerns can be reported anonymously to police via 101, Twitter @MerPolCC, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.