Police launch a manhunt for juvenile suspects after finding a woman dead in a bullet-riddled SUV.

According to reports, a woman was discovered dead inside a bullet-riddled SUV in Washington, D.C., and police have initiated a manhunt to apprehend juvenile suspects wanted in connection with the shooting.

According to WUSA9, police were alerted to at least 20 bullets being fired in the 1100 block of Eastern Avenue just before 2 p.m. on Sunday via ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection device.

Officers arrived to find a woman inside the SUV with several gunshot wounds and pronounced her dead, according to the network.

Three juvenile suspects were in a gold SUV traveling westbound on Eastern Avenue, according to D.C. police.

Officials are now paying up to $25,000 to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest of the homicide perpetrator or perpetrators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) at 202-727-9099 or text 50411 and provide details.

The MPD has been approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, a database that collects statistics on shootings across the United States, 200 individuals have died in Washington, D.C. this year as a consequence of a fatal gunshot.

According to the database, 32 of the gun violence victims were women.

As of December 3, there has been 205 killings in Washington, D.C., according to the MPD. According to the MPD’s numbers, 186 persons died as a consequence of homicide last year, which is a 10% increase.

As of December 3, violent crime in the city has increased by one percent, with 3,781 incidents compared to 3,739 the previous year.

Property crime, which includes burglary, theft, and arson, is up 2% so far this year, with 22,316 occurrences reported. The MPD documented 21,797 property crimes in the previous year.

Overall, crime in Washington, D.C. has increased by 2% this year, with 26,097 incidences as of December 3 compared to 25,536 cases last year.

Muriel Bowser, the Democratic mayor of Washington, D.C., announced plans to hire 170 extra police officers earlier this year in an effort to reduce gun violence in the city.

She stated in July that city funds would be used to hire 20 additional police officers in the fiscal year 2021.