Police knew the suspect in the Norway bow-and-arrow attack who threatened to kill a parent.

According to the Associated Press, the suspect who allegedly killed five people and injured three others with a bow and arrow in Norway on Wednesday was ordered by a court last year to keep away from his parents for six months after threatening to kill one of them.

According to Norway’s domestic security agency, PST, the individual was also on the police’s radar before the incident, though the organization did not disclose why.

The attack took occurred in Kongsberg, a little town near Oslo with a population of roughly 26,000 people. The 37-year-old suspect is being jailed on preliminary charges and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday for a custody hearing.

According to Norwegian media, the Danish man arrested for the attack had past convictions for burglary and drug possession. The suspect, identified as a Muslim convert, had previously raised worries that he had been “radicalized,” according to regional police head Ole B. Saeverud. He did not elaborate on the categorization, though.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Police disclosed some facts about the attack, including that authorities made contact with the suspect, but he originally managed to flee.

“From what we know today, it appears that some, if not all, of the victims were slain after police made contact with the culprit,” Saeverud said on Thursday. Four women and one male between the ages of 50 and 70 were among the victims. According to authorities, three additional persons were hurt.

Mass killings are uncommon in Norway’s low-crime environment, and the attack drew obvious comparisons to the country’s deadliest peacetime massacre a decade ago, when a right-wing domestic extremist used a bomb, a rifle, and a pistol to kill 77 people.

Norwegian King Harald V said Thursday that people have “experienced that their safe local area suddenly became a perilous place.” “When dreadful things happen close to us, when you least expect it, in the middle of normal life on the open street, it disturbs us all.” The suspect in Wednesday’s incident, according to police, roamed about downtown Kongsberg shooting arrows. Around 6:15 p.m., police were alerted of the attack, and the culprit was apprehended 30 minutes later. According to the Associated Press, regional prosecutor Ann Iren Svane Mathiassen said that once the guy was arrested, he was taken into custody “He had done a good job of describing what he had done. He confesses to murdering the five individuals.” PST. This is a condensed version of the information.