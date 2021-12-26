Police killed a rare white deer near Bootle, and it’s unclear where it came from.

Many people were horrified earlier this year when a white deer was sighted roaming through the streets of Bootle and was eventually slain by police – but where did it come from?

Merseyside Police received reports of a wild deer moving along numerous roads in the vicinity around 8.45 a.m. in September.

On Sunday, September 26, NHS worker Paula, who did not want to provide her surname, was on her way to work at Royal Liverpool University Hospital when she discovered the animal.

At around 8.45 a.m., Paula, from Crosby, was driving over the Seaforth flyover when she observed a police car at the top of Knowsley Road.

When she observed the white deer, she stated it ran away towards Bootle as the police approached.

Paula managed to get some film.