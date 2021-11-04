Police ‘kicked in’ the door and hauled the man out.

After police knocked down a door on a Wirral street, a man was allegedly “dragged” from his home.

On Wednesday night at 10 p.m., an eyewitness reported seeing roughly six police cars on Lees Avenue in Rock Ferry, Birkenhead.

Other residents living along the road reported seeing a police helicopter in the vicinity, according to the eyewitness: “A man was just carried out of a house on Lees Avenue in Rock Ferry by police.

“About six police cars were there, and they smashed the door down to get to him.”

Following complaints of a stolen motorcycle, Merseyside Police chased a man down Lees Avenue Wednesday night, according to The Washington Newsday.

According to a spokeswoman, “Following a report of a domestic assault on Lees Avenue in Wirral yesterday, we detained a 29-year-old male from Rock Ferry (Wednesday, November 3).

“Officers responded to a report of a stolen motorcycle on Grange Road in Birkenhead, located the offender, and detained him at a residence on Lees Avenue shortly before 9.50pm after a short pursuit.

“It was also stated that the suspect assaulted a woman inside the establishment.”

A man was arrested and sent to a police station in Merseyside for questioning by detectives on suspicion of false imprisonment, Section 47 assault, drug driving, and aggravated unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle.

The spokesman continued, ” “Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, which is being treated as a domestic incident.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and expert police are enforcing safeguarding measures.”

Nick Glascott-Tull, a detective inspector, said: “Our investigations are still ongoing, and I would encourage anyone with information that could help us to contact us.

“We take domestic violence very seriously and will continue to collaborate with our partners to find the most effective solutions.

“I would encourage anyone who is a victim of domestic violence to report it to us, and we will assist you in any way we can.

“Similarly, I’d like to know if you know someone who has been a victim of domestic abuse — whether.

