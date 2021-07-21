Police Issue Warning After 12-Year-Old Child Dies While Attempting TikTok’s “Blackout” Challenge

A 12-year-old Oklahoma child was discovered dead after apparently participating in the “Blackout Challenge” TikTok trend.

On Tuesday, police were summoned to a home in Bethany for a “unresponsive juvenile,” and when they arrived, they discovered the youngster with “ligature marks” around his neck. According to KOCO News, he was subsequently rushed to the University of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital, where he was later declared dead.

According to Bethany police, “the preliminary investigation leads officers to believe this incident was not a suicide attempt, but rather a TikTok Challenge, often known as the ‘Black Out’ Challenge, gone wrong.”

“It all basically comes down to is where a youngster tries to asphyxiate oneself to the point of unconsciousness, and then as they start to get consciousness back is when they get a euphoria-like feeling,” Bethany police Lt. Angelo Orefice explained to KOCO News.

While the inquiry was underway, authorities issued a warning to parents about a potentially dangerous social media trend.

“Losing a loved one is a difficult experience for everyone, and we send our condolences to the family. We would like to caution parents to keep connected with their children and monitor their social media activities. Due to the lockdowns, youngsters are more bored than ever before and are looking for ways to pass the time. According to WKRN, the police department stated that “social media is a very powerful element of a child’s life and should be thoroughly inspected by parents.”

In March, a 12-year-old child in Colorado became brain dead after participating in the same challenge. Joshua Haileyesus has been identified as the victim. His twin brother discovered the toddler comatose in the restroom. The boy’s family informed local media at the time that they want to raise awareness about the dangerous TikTok challenge in order to avoid others from suffering through the same trauma. The “Pass-out Task,” “Choking Challenge,” and “Space Monkey” are all names for the TikTok challenge. The family remarked, “We are desperate not just to get Joshua home, but also to ensure that nothing like this occurs to anyone else.” “We encourage the community to learn more about Joshua and the real dangers that come with not knowing what kinds of activities youngsters are involved in.”