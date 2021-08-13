Police investigating organized crime have apprehended a former prison staff.

A former prison guard from Southport has been detained as part of a police investigation into organized crime.

The 30-year-old lady was detained at her home on Tuesday by officers from the Regional Prison Intelligence Unit.

She had previously worked at HMP Kirkham in Lancashire and was detained by the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit this week for interrogation (NWROCU).

As part of the same investigation, a man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting wrongdoing in a public office. According to police, he was recalled to prison after violating his license.

The woman has been released pending the outcome of the investigation.

“We can announce that a former female contractor working at HMP Kirkham has been detained this week following a collaborative investigation between Her Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service Counter Corruption Unit (HMPPS CCU) and NWROCU,” said Detective Inspector Tanya Kitchen of NWROCU.

“Any form of corruption will not be accepted, and we will continue to work closely together to guarantee that anyone who breaks the rules is prosecuted.

“We would like to encourage members of the prison staff to report anyone they suspect of being involved in corrupt conduct so that we can act quickly and bring perpetrators to justice.”