Police investigate graphic encounters after a barn worker was seen on video having sex with a horse.

According to a police complaint, a 57-year-old man was detained in September after being caught on camera trespassing into a barn and having sex with one of the housed horses.

Between Sept. 18 and 19, the man, Santiago Victoria, trespassed three times on a Vero Beach barn and had recurrent sexual contact with a horse held there, according to the Smoking Gun, citing an arrest document from the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the report, the property’s owner, Catherine Engel, installed a trail camera inside the four-stall barn on Sept. 18 after noticing ligature marks around one horse’s neck.

According to authorities, Engel also remembered discovering bungee cords and ropes around the neck of one of her tiny ponies “despite never placing any on it.”

According to the statement, Victoria, a laborer for a welding firm that parks vehicles on the same land as the barn, was first seen entering the barn on the night of Sept. 18.

Victoria walked into a stall occupied by a horse named Mariah and got behind the animal “in a sexual manner,” according to photos from the first trespassing incident.

Within three hours of the first incident, the man was seen entering the same horse’s stall shirtless twice more and making sexual contact with the horse.

In its affidavit, the sheriff’s office gave a vivid depiction of Victoria’s alleged illegal behavior.

Engel reported the incidents to the police on September 28. Victoria, who acknowledged to having sexual relations with Engel’s horse, was contacted by authorities on Friday.

Victoria couldn’t recall how many times he had sex with the animal, but he didn’t deny it when officials told him it was three or more times.

According to authorities, Victoria also admitted that he did not have permission to be inside the barn.

Victoria’s involvement in the ligature marks on one of Engel’s horses and the bungee cords and ropes found around the neck of her small horse remained unknown.

Victoria was charged with three counts of felony burglary. He was arrested and put into the county jail in lieu of a $75,000 bond.

Victoria will be arraigned on Nov. 29. She has already been convicted of driving under the influence and breaking probation. A judge has ordered him to keep away from Engel's five-acre property.