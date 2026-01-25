Police Investigate Deaths Linked to Infections at Glasgow Hospital

Police are looking into the deaths of six patients, including three adults and three children, who are believed to have contracted infections at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) in Glasgow. The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has instructed Police Scotland to carry out the investigation, as it involves sudden and unexplained deaths.

The investigation follows similar probes into past fatalities at the hospital. Among those under investigation is the death of 10-year-old Milly Main, who passed away in 2017, with the COPFS confirming that the deaths of four individuals were linked to infections at the facility. A report from the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry revealed that NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) accepted there was likely a connection between the infections and the hospital’s environment, particularly its water system.

Hospital Apology and Ongoing Investigation

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) has apologized “sincerely and unreservedly” to the families affected by these tragic events, while stating that both the QEUH and the Royal Hospital for Children are safe at present. Despite this, the current investigation continues, with Police Scotland having submitted a report to COPFS.

A spokesperson from Police Scotland emphasized that the investigation remains active and would not comment further at this stage. Similarly, an NHSGGC representative confirmed their ongoing support for the inquiry, while refraining from additional comment.