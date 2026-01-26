Police Investigate Church Gas Attack as Suspicion Grows Over Political Motive

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has opened an inquiry into the shocking teargas attack that disrupted a church service at St. Peter’s ACK in Witima, Othaya, drawing widespread outrage from both clergy and the public. The incident, which unfolded during a mass attended by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, has triggered a political firestorm as suspicions swirl over the involvement of powerful figures.

Details of the Attack

The violence erupted when unknown individuals infiltrated the congregation and deployed a teargas canister into the packed church, just moments before Gachagua was set to address the gathering. Eyewitnesses have claimed the attackers displayed an unusual level of precision, moving “with military-like coordination” and targeting specific areas of the congregation, including where the VIPs were seated. “These were not ordinary thugs,” said one church elder who witnessed the chaos. “They knew exactly what they were doing.”

As the police begin analyzing CCTV footage from the church’s compound, skepticism has already begun to cloud the investigation. Critics fear that the footage may not surface or could be tampered with, a common concern in politically sensitive cases in Kenya. The DCI’s ability to handle the investigation impartially will be under intense scrutiny.

Political Tensions and Fallout

The attack has ignited a firestorm of political debate. The Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) has demanded an apology from the state, declaring that the church pulpit should be off-limits for political struggles. Some speculate that the assault was designed to prevent Gachagua from speaking, reflecting the deepening political divisions in the Mount Kenya region. The incident has also raised alarms about the growing intolerance in the country’s political landscape, where public figures are increasingly being targeted in public spaces.

The probe is now a crucial test for Kenya’s police force, whose independence and effectiveness are in question. As investigators work to uncover the identity of the perpetrators, the public’s faith in the process remains fragile. Many are already asking whether this will become yet another unresolved political crime in a nation plagued by a history of unaccountable violence.