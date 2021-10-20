Police increased patrols after KKK flyers threatening ‘Commies’ who ‘Took Down Statues’ were distributed.

After KKK propaganda was discovered in two predominantly Black communities in Virginia, police are beefing up patrols.

According to NBC12, officers were originally alerted to complaints of suspicious items being left in Henrico County’s Varina and Fairfield areas between October 15 and 17.

According to Henrico County Police, the bags contained flyers purporting to be from the Ku Klux Klan’s “faithful white knights.”

The writer of a flier obtained by NBC12 expresses his displeasure with the dismantling of Confederate generals and commanders’ statues.

It said: “Heroes who stood up to federal aggression included [Matthew] Maury, [Stonewall] Jackson, [Jefferson] Davis, [Robert E.] Lee, and [J.E.B] Stuart.

“Their spirits are still alive – commies, you desecrated statues, and now you’ll be desecrated as well. White knights who are loyal.” “100% Americanism – pray for white Americans,” the statement said. Henrico County Police Chief Eric English urged locals to come forward with any information regarding the racist posters.

“In Henrico County, hate has no place. Henrico Police prioritize the safety and well-being of our community, and actions of intimidation will not be allowed.” According to NBC12, police in the two districts, which both have a preponderance of Black population, will enhance patrols.

John Vithoulkas, the county manager, told the television network: “Henrico County, in no uncertain terms, deplores and rejects these pamphlets, as well as their distorted message of white supremacy.

“There will be no schism in this community. We encourage our residents to be aware of their surroundings, to keep an eye on their neighbors, and to help one another. Messages of divisiveness and hate will never win out over our attitude of inclusion, love, and community.” Police are asking anyone with information to call (804) 501-4810 or (804) 501-5000. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 with your information.

The Henrico County Police Department has been contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

Following the 2020 Black Lives Matter rallies, the dismantling of Confederate statues has become a major topic.

Campaigners argue that statues of General Lee and other Confederate leaders embody the Confederacy’s pro-slavery principles and celebrate the country’s independence from the Union.

Others, however, argue that the statues represent the country’s history, including its racist past, and that removing them would be inappropriate. This is a condensed version of the information.