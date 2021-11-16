Police in the United Kingdom have identified the suspected Liverpool taxi bomber as an asylum seeker from the Middle East.

According to the Associated Press, the guy who died Sunday after his homemade bomb exploded in a taxi outside a hospital in Liverpool, England, was an asylum seeker from the Middle East.

After ordering a taxi driver to drop him off outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital, Emad Al Swealmeen, 32, was murdered in the explosion. The blast injured the driver, who had apparently locked him in the car before fleeing.

Al Swealmeen spent time in a psychiatric hospital several years ago, according to Liverpool couple Malcolm and Elizabeth Hitchcott, and resided with them for eight months after his release. He was interested in Christianity and had converted from Islam, according to British media reports.

“We’re just really depressed. We simply adored him. He was a wonderful young man “According to Elizabeth Hitchcott of the BBC.

Al Swealmeen was baptized in 2015 and confirmed in 2017 at Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral, according to Bishop Cyril Ashton, a spokesman for the cathedral. However, he lost contact with the cathedral in 2018. Ashton was in charge of the confirmation.

The incident was labeled a terrorist attack by police, who believe Al Swealmeen was the mastermind behind it. The reason, attack strategy, and any potential partners are all unknown.

Police now have “a far deeper knowledge of the component pieces of the device, how they were obtained, and how the parts are likely to have been built,” according to Russ Jackson, the head of counterterrorism policing for northwest England.

“There is a long way to go to understand how this tragedy was planned, prepared for, and how it occurred,” he said.

Damian Hinds, the Minister for Security, stated the police required “time and space” to investigate.

Four males in their twenties who had been held as part of the inquiry under the Terrorism Act were released late Monday. "We are pleased with the accounts they have supplied," Jackson said after talks with the arrested individuals. "They have been released from police custody." "There's always the prospect of finding more ties," Hinds told the BBC. "Individuals talk about lone wolves and such, but people are rarely completely alone because they interact with others." According to the Times of London, Al Swealmeen, who also went by the name Enzo Almeni, claimed to be of Syrian and Iraqi descent.