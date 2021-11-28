Police in Texas say a teen confessed to fatally shooting his mother in the head.

Police in Dallas said on Saturday that they had detained a 15-year-old boy for allegedly shooting and killing his mother and then confessing to the crime.

When a two-year-old girl was dropped off at her great-grandparents’ house suddenly on Friday, law enforcement officers initiated an investigation. Police stated the girl was meant to be with her grandmother, but the great-grandparents had no idea who dropped her off.

“The great-grandparents grew concerned for the child’s grandmother’s well-being and requested a welfare check at the grandmother’s residence,” police noted in an online summary of the incident.

Aime Salinas Alvarado, 47, was found dead inside the home with a single gunshot wound to the head, according to authorities.

“Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the victim’s 15-year-old juvenile son shot and murdered her and then transported the child to the victim’s great-grandparents’ home after committing the felony,” police stated, but they didn’t explain how they came to that conclusion.

Authorities said the 15-year-old “gave a full confession to the Homicide detective” when they met with him.

The adolescent, whose identity has not been revealed, was apprehended and will face capital murder charges, according to authorities.

The Washington Newsday attempted to contact Dallas police for more information regarding the case, but did not receive a response in time for publishing on Sunday afternoon.

In a similar occurrence, police in Georgia reported that on Thanksgiving Day, a youngster stabbed his mother to death at her house. After police were alerted to a domestic-related incident in Lawrenceville, Georgia, the mother, Marcia Chance, 42, was found dead. Varian Hibbert, her 18-year-old son, was arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and felony possession of a weapon while committing a felony.

On Thanksgiving Day, a Michigan man was suspected of murdering shooting his mother while traveling in her automobile before reportedly opening fire on other vehicles, according to authorities. After the 22-year-old man began firing, three other vehicles were hit by bullets, and a female driver was wounded in the leg, according to police.

Authorities believe the man accidentally shot his 52-year-old mother. The man escaped on foot, but was quickly apprehended by police, who claimed to have retrieved a 9mm handgun.

