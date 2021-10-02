Police in Texas have arrested a man who set fire to the Democratic National Committee’s headquarters because he has “problems with the country.”

According to authorities, a Texas man was charged with arson and possession of a prohibited weapon after allegedly setting fire to the Democratic Travis County Party Headquarters in Austin.

Captain Jeffrey Dean, an arson investigator with the Austin Fire Department, claimed that 30-year-old Ryan Faircloth allegedly hurled a Molotov cocktail device into the building on Wednesday, according to CNN.

Faircloth is suspected of setting fire to the structure for political motives, according to investigators.

“I think it was one of those situations where this person was unhappy with the current political atmosphere and blamed this office and people that represent them for a lot of the issues that he viewed as problems with the country, so this was a planned act,” Deane said.

He went on to say that Faircloth was “outgoing” and that he illuminated the building for those reasons.

The fire caused minor damage to the facility, according to authorities, and no staff members were present at the time.

According to Deane, Faircloth is now being held at the Travis County jail. According to arrest warrants, he is being held on a $40,000 bond.

After responding to an incident involving the “use of an incendiary device” at the facility on Wednesday, the Austin Fire Department learned of the fire at the headquarters. Neighbors used fire extinguishers to put out the fire.

Faircloth was seen approaching the building with an American flag bandana covering his face and a bottle with a rag hanging out of the top, according to CCTV footage obtained by This website.

Faircloth broke the window with what seemed to be a rock before throwing the Molotov Cocktail inside and fleeing the scene.

According to Katie Naranjo, chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, he also left a threatening message at the scene, which she stated was political in character.

According to CNN, authorities would not reveal what was mentioned in Faircloth’s note, but Deane said the gist of the letter was that Faircloth didn’t want the Democratic party to have any power in his city or state.

Deane continued, “In addition, he hinted that this could just be a warning and that there could be further events.”

The Democratic Party in Travis County, according to Naranjo, will. This is a condensed version of the information.