Police in Sweden are looking for a suspect in an apartment bombing, and they believe the man is on the verge of being evicted.

Officials in Sweden said Thursday that they are looking for a man they believe is linked to an explosion and fire at an apartment building this week that injured 16 people.

The man is suspected of public destruction and has yet to be apprehended, according to senior authorities. His name has not been revealed, although Swedish media said that he is in his 50s and lives in the Goteborg apartment complex with his mother.

At a press conference, senior police officer Anders Borjesson said, “We still don’t know what caused the explosion.” “The investigation is far from over; there is still more work to be done.”

The warmth and lack of oxygen within the building, according to Borjesson, made it difficult for the investigators to complete their work.

He refused to provide any information on the suspect.

According to the daily newspaper Aftonbladet, the property owner had been attempting to evict the man and his mother from their apartment. According to the local Goteborgs-Posten newspaper, an eviction was scheduled for Tuesday, the day of the explosion.

Police had charged the man with multiple suspected offences a week before the bomb, according to Aftonbladet. According to the newspaper, the suspect harassed multiple people, including the building’s owner, because he was denied access to his mother at a nursing home due to pandemic restrictions.

The building in central Goteborg was rocked by an explosion early Tuesday. The resulting fires spread to many apartments, forcing hundreds of people to flee. A total of 140 apartments were harmed.

According to Swedish station SVT, one of the four critically injured victims was still in intensive care on Wednesday.

A bomb threat was made against a medical center near an apartment building later Thursday, according to authorities. According to police spokesperson Hans-Jorgen Ostler, patients and personnel were evacuated, and a bomb squad and fire firefighters were on the site. A police helicopter flew low above the scene.

A kindergarten near the medical center was also evacuated as a result of the police action. Children were observed being lifted over a fence by firefighters.

Officers found “no harmful objects,” according to the police department, but the department would disclose information on “threats against a group.”

Unnamed cops were quoted in the Goteborgs-Posten and Aftonbladet newspapers.