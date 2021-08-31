Police in Pittsburgh are baffled by a rhino head discovered on a sidewalk.

A taxidermied rhinoceros head was discovered on a street corner in Pennsylvania, and police are investigating.

According to WTAE, the rhino head was discovered on a street corner in Aspinwall, Pennsylvania, on Saturday evening by local resident Cameron Taylor while walking his dog. The Aspinwall Police Department believes the rhino head is genuine.

Taylor hailed down one of the department’s officials on Saturday night to tell them of the discovery, with the responding officer taking custody of the taxidermied head, according to Officer Mike Broker of the local station.

The chief of the department is believed to be over 50 years old, according to the agency. The department is in contact with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to learn more about the legalities of possessing the item.

The police are checking security footage in the vicinity to figure out who left the head by the side of the road and where they obtained it from, as they are currently unknown who it belongs to.

According to Taylor, police gave him video of the offender dropping the rhino skull, but no one has come forward to claim it or provide information about who it may belong to.

The Aspinwall Police Department has been approached for comment by this publication.

Throughout the year 2021, multiple occurrences of decapitated animal heads have been discovered in the United States. An unwitting traveller in Briarbend Park, a neighborhood park 10 miles west of Houston, Texas, reported seeing the heads of several species in May.

One woman said she found the head of a goat wrapped in a white dress next to a bag containing the heads of three roosters, while another said she found similar items in a park 11 miles distant.

Several decapitated animal remains have also been discovered in the United States in recent months, prompting wildlife officials to open a criminal investigation in May after a 10-foot-long alligator was discovered severed on the side of a Florida road.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission opened an investigation into the event since it is illegal to kill an alligator in the state without a license.

