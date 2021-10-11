Police in Ohio are being investigated after video emerged showing a cop dragging Clifford Owensby from his car.

Clifford Owensby, a crippled Black man who was hauled out of his automobile by officers during a traffic check, has been the subject of an internal investigation launched by an Ohio police department.

After footage from the responding officer’s body camera went viral online, the Dayton Police Department started an internal inquiry into the incident involving Clifford Owensby on October 11. The police department also issued a community briefing on YouTube on October 8 that detailed the traffic stop.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley remarked in a press statement on October 8 that the video footage of the traffic stop was “concerning.”

“No matter where you reside or what you look like, when dealing with Dayton Police, everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect,” Whaley stated in a statement published by local news station WHIO TV. “A comprehensive investigation is already underway,” she said, adding that the city has provided body camera footage from the incident. “In circumstances like this, Dayton is dedicated to our ongoing community-led police reform process and delivering transparency,” Whaley stated.

The event was “absolutely disgusting” and “inhumane,” according to community leader Derrick Forward of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), who told The Washington Post that it “puts a poor light on our lovely city of Dayton, Ohio.”

The police officers engaged in the event “followed the law, their training, and departmental rules,” according to Jerome Dix, president of Dayton Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 44.

“Arresting non-compliant individuals isn’t always pleasant, but it’s a critical aspect of police enforcement’s job to keep the public safe,” Dix said.

Dayton Police pulled Owensby over on September 30 and requested him to exit his vehicle because they suspected drugs were in the vehicle. Owensby informed the officers that he was paraplegic, to which they responded that they would assist him in getting out.

Officers hauled Owensby out of his car by his hair after he refused to exit, as Owensby screamed “Somebody help!” and “I’m paraplegic!”

No drug-related charges have been filed against Owensby.

During a press conference, police revealed that a Narcotics K9 had discovered a bag.