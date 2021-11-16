Police in Mississippi have arrested a man who was planning a’mass murder’ at a church.

Officers from the Lee County Sheriff’s Department went to the residence of Ryan C. Evans, 20, on November 12 after receiving a tip from the FBI about a “credible” threat to conduct mass murder at a church, according to the LCS Department.

An LCS spokesperson said in a Facebook post on Monday: “The FBI’s information was judged credible, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Department began investigating the threat right away.

“Further inquiry revealed that someone posted on a social media platform that he was preparing a “mass murder” at his church the following Sunday. The post did not specify which church he attended, only that it was his church.” “Acting on the information acquired from the FBI top and investigation, it was identified the individual resided in the Saltillo region,” the LCS statement said, as seen by The Washington Newsday. After afterwards, investigators and deputies went to Evans’ house and executed an arrest order, capturing him without incident.

Evans was then charged with making a terroristic threat, and his bond was set at $100,000 by Judge Chuck Hopkins.

The LCS spokeswoman went on to say: “After receiving this information, the actions taken prevented the prospective act from being carried out. Threats like these are never taken lightly and will not be allowed.” The LCS Department has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

A person is considered to have made a terroristic threat if they threaten to commit “a crime of violence or a threat to inflict bodily injury to another person if the threat causes a reasonable expectation or reasonable fear of the impending commission of an offense,” according to Mississippi law.

A person who makes a terroristic threat is guilty of a crime punishable by up to ten years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections’ custody.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas issued a terror advisory earlier this month, citing a “heightened danger environment” across the United States.

The Department of Homeland Security issued the following warning: “Domestic violent extremists (DVEs), especially racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists and anti-government/anti-authority groups, are expected to increase throughout the rest of 2021 and into 2022. This is a condensed version of the information.