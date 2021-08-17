Police in Louisiana seek public assistance after a mother is charged in the death of a 2-year-old girl in a hot car.

Police in Louisiana are hunting for a lady who has gone missing and was wanted in connection with her young son’s death. Last year, a young youngster died of heatstroke after being left in a hot car.

According to KATC.com, Natalie Broussard, 28, of Lafayette Parish, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of her 2-year-old kid last month. In September of 2020, the baby died.

On Monday, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating Broussard.

On September 27, 2020, deputies were dispatched to Broussard’s home in Louisiana. Broussard’s automobile, which was parked off Cameron Street, had the toddler’s body inside. The infant died of heatstroke, according to the autopsy report. The child’s mother was arrested and charged with negligent murder a day after he died.

Broussard was reportedly imprisoned in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $75,000 bond when he was arrested. It was unclear whether she was then released on bond. Officials did not provide any additional information about the case or the circumstances behind the woman’s disappearance.

Anyone with information about Broussard is encouraged to call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477), or submit a report through the Lafayette Sheriff App.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 25 children died in overheated cars in the United States last year. In the year 2021, 11 children died in hot automobiles. In the United States, 896 children have died in hot automobiles since 1998.

The bulk of hot car deaths, roughly 53%, are the result of someone forgetting a child in the vehicle. Children getting into unattended automobiles was another top cause of vehicular heatstroke fatality, accounting for 26% of instances. Even when the outside temperature is only 70 degrees, studies show that the temperature inside a closed automobile can rise over 115 degrees.