Police in Illinois track down a 4-year-old boy who leads them to his mother’s body.

A 4-year-old kid seen walking the streets of Illinois on Monday evening led authorities to a dead body in a startling event. Officers brought the boy to his house, where they discovered his mother deceased.

According to the Daily Herald, Elgin Police investigators investigating the death of the 33-year-old lady believe it was a “domestic-related incident.”

Officers were contacted about a youngster roaming around Lawrence Avenue and North Aldine Street at 6.40 p.m. Monday. The youngster was left alone but not harmed. They discovered that the youngster lived on the 300 block of Heine Avenue, about six streets away.

When they returned home, they discovered his 3-year-old brother alone in the house. The infant was unharmed, but there were no adults present. The officers searched the house and discovered the bodies of the children’s mother and father.

The matter was being investigated by detectives from the Major Investigations Division and Special Investigations Division, as well as the Streamwood Police Department.

There was no danger to the public, according to WBBM Newsradio. Other facts, such as the woman’s identify and cause of death, will be revealed only when an autopsy is performed by the Kane County coroner’s office.

There was no information about the children’s father or any family members who lived in the house.

Officers have asked anyone with additional information to call (847) 289-2600, the major investigation division. People can leave anonymous tips by dialing (847) 695-4195 or texting 847411 to the crime line. They should include the words “ELGINPD” at the start of the text, as well as the message and/or tip information.

A 53-year-old woman was discovered dead inside her Los Angeles home earlier this week. Fatima Johnson’s body was discovered with her mouth duct-taped and her hands bound around midnight on Sunday. After Johnson’s daughter failed to show up for work or answer to her text messages, she decided to check on her. Her partner was identified as a person of interest by police. Despite her relatives’ claims that her automobile and other possessions had been stolen, authorities were unable to confirm the incident.