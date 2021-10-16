Police in Georgia have blasted a hospital for allegedly releasing a sick man who had collapsed on a sidewalk.

According to the Rockdale Citizen, the guy, who appeared to be in his 60s, was released from Piedmont Rockdale Hospital around 10 a.m. Thursday and was spotted laying on the pavement.

According to authorities, the man had sepsis, a fever, a urinary tract infection, and a suspected bladder infection when EMTs arrived. According to the newspaper, he was taken back to the hospital.

Conyers Deputy Chief of Police Scott Freeman stated, “This man is sprawled out on the sidewalk unresponsive, and this is how they took him out.”

“They basically left him on the sidewalk after escorting him off the property.” This is horrible; it is not representative of who we are as a city, a county, or even a country. “Or at the very least, it shouldn’t be,” Freeman continued.

He stated that hospital security had requested that the cops stand by while the patient was being transferred. According to the deputy chief, Conyers police did not respond because “removing patients from a hospital is not a police role.” According to the Rockdale Citizen, they later received a call from a bystander regarding the man on the pavement.

“Apparently, his Medicare wouldn’t pay for any more treatment, so they decided to take him out of the hospital.” According to CBS 46, “there was no evidence that he was causing them any problems, that he was being violent, confrontational, or belligerent in any manner.”

According to the television station, Freeman intends to file a complaint with the state’s Department of Community Health about the incident.

“I believe that someone from a regulating authority should look inside and examine what’s going on inside this hospital before someone gets thrown out on the pavement and the cops aren’t there to help,” he said.

“At Piedmont, our aim is to make a positive difference in every life we touch,” Piedmont Healthcare said in a statement to The Washington Newsday regarding the event.

Only with the patient’s cooperation and agreement can we deliver the finest care. Regrettably, it’s all too prevalent. This is a condensed version of the information.