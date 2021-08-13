Police in Florida say a toddler shot and killed a mother during a zoom call.

A 21-year-old Florida mother was accidently shot and killed by her kid while attending a work-related zoom call in a heartbreaking incident.

According to NBC News, police were summoned to the Oaks of Spring Valley apartments off Wymore Road about 11 a.m. on Wednesday by a caller who was in a Zoom meeting with 21-year-old Shamaya Lynn.

The caller said they saw a toddler in the background and heard a disturbance right before Lynn slumped backwards during the Zoom meeting. According to the Altamonte Springs Police Department, she never returned the call.

Lynn was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the head by paramedics who arrived on the site. Despite their best efforts, Lynn died as a result of her injuries, according to the statement.

“Investigators established that the injury was caused by a toddler who discovered a loaded handgun that had been left unsecured by an adult in the apartment,” it said.

At the time of the incident, Lynn’s second toddler was also at home. Both children were unharmed, including the one who fired the gun, and were handed over to a family relative. The handgun, according to police, belonged to the victim’s children’s father.

In this case, police are working with the Seminole County State Attorney’s Office to determine whether or not to file charges against the father.

Meanwhile, according to WESH, the Altamonte Springs Police Agency has asked gun owners to lock their firearms and, if they don’t have safe storage, the department may give one for free.

Officer Roberto Ruiz Jr. told the news source, “To anyone and everyone tuning into this story, if you don’t have a firearm, please keep it locked and secured this tragedy might be avoided.”

A similar event occurred last week in Gastonia, North Carolina, when a 2-year-old boy accidently shot his father inside their home. The toddler discovered the gun on the table and began to play with it. According to the boy’s grandma, the father was sitting on the couch when his kid pulled the trigger.

When the incident occurred, the toddler and his parents were apparently visiting the boy’s grandmother.