Police in California have arrested a bank robber after attempting to rob the same bank twice.

According to police, a 33-year-old California man was detained earlier this week after attempting to rob the same bank that he had plundered the day before.

Samuel Brown, of San Diego, was arrested Tuesday after the Fountain Valley Police Department received a robbery call at the Chase Bank in the 17000 block of Newhope Street at roughly 11:10 a.m., according to a statement released a day after Brown’s arrest.

Brown robbed the same branch on Monday, but officials were unable to apprehend him before he fled with a “substantial amount of cash,” according to police.

On his second bank run, authorities were able to identify Brown from the incident and apprehend him without incident.

During his first robbery attempt, the bank robber allegedly gave a note demanding cash to the cashier, while authorities did not provide any additional information about his second attempt. It was also not revealed how much money he got away with in the first robbery.

Brown was charged with multiple charges of robbery and an outstanding arrest warrant in his hometown of San Diego, where he has prior robbery convictions. He was arrested and sent to the Orange County Jail, where he was being held on a $170,000 bond.

In July, a 52-year-old man was arrested in New York for allegedly stealing a bank one day after being released from jail for allegedly committing another bank heist days previously.

On June 8 and 10, the individual, identified as Chi Ngo, allegedly robbed two separate Chase Bank offices.

The alleged recidivist took about $2,300 in cash during his first robbery at a Chase Bank on Canal Street in lower Manhattan. After a hammer and box cutter were discovered on him, he was arrested and charged with third-degree robbery and possession of burglary tools.

The next day, Ngo was arraigned and a prosecutor’s plea for supervised release was granted. Two days after his arrest, he went on to loot another Chase Bank branch on Fifth Avenue near West 44th Street.

In both occasions, Ngo gave a note to a bank teller alerting them that he had a pistol and that they should put cash in his bag.

Ngo was apprehended 10 minutes after fleeing the second bank with $100.