Police in a ‘riot van’ arrive to check on the ‘petrified’ Isolation is a problem for a 12-year-old.

A 12-year-old girl was terrified when police arrived in a riot van at her home to see if she was self-isolating.

Her mother, Kathryn Crook, claims that officers from Greater Manchester Police came to check on her daughter twice after she tested positive for Covid, and she is demanding an apology for what she calls “overkill.”

Officers first arrived at their Middleton home on July 11 and demanded to talk with Charlotte directly, according to the mother.

“They wouldn’t tell me or my husband why they wanted to speak to my daughter,” Kathryn added.

“I reminded them that she was just 12 years old and that they should contact me as her mother.

“By this time, my daughter was crouching behind me, terrified, believing she had done something wrong.

“The female police officer who stood outside our door then began to shout through to my daughter, checking to see whether she had been isolating.

“I spent Monday trying to figure out why this happened, only to be told that the Rochdale Public Health Department had given permission for it to happen.”

She has already contacted her local MP, Chris Clarkson, to express her worries about the incident, and his office is now looking into it.

Greater Manchester Police have since reacted, claiming that the vehicle was not a riot van and that district officers frequently use cars of that size to respond to events.

“We settled down and soon after 9pm came a knock at the door,” Kathryn continued regarding the second visit.

“It was the cops again, this time in a riot vehicle, checking to see if my daughter was still isolating.

“This irritated both my husband and me. All of this was witnessed by our neighbors, who came out to show their support for us.

“They could see what had transpired, and having a riot van on the street is a little excessive.” The policeman, on the other hand, was courteous and forthcoming this time, unlike the two the night before.

