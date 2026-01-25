Police Hunt Driver After Hit-and-Run Leaves 10-Year-Old Boy Injured in Penicuik

Police are searching for a driver who struck a 10-year-old boy in a hit-and-run incident in Penicuik, Scotland, on January 22, 2026. The child was hit by a car on Mauricewood Road, near Mauricewood Primary School, at approximately 8:40 AM. The vehicle, described as either red or orange, was traveling south when it struck the child and continued without stopping.

Boy’s Minor Injuries and Police Appeal

The youngster was left injured at the roadside and was later taken to the hospital, where he was treated for an arm injury. Fortunately, his injuries were not life-threatening. Authorities are now focusing on locating the driver, who is believed to be a woman. The car involved is thought to be similar to a Citroen Cactus, although the exact make and model are not confirmed.

PC Ross Young appealed for witnesses, urging anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident or who might have dashcam footage to come forward. “The driver must have been aware they hit the child,” Young said. “Thankfully, the boy’s injuries were not serious, but we need help identifying the vehicle.” The police have issued an appeal for the driver to turn herself in.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland at 101, quoting incident number 0822 of January 22, 2026.