Police have told residents in a part of Merseyside not to answer their door.

Merseyside police are advising residents in one section of the county to be cautious when answering their doors.

Residents in Norris Green are being reminded by officers investigating the crimes to take particular precautions to avoid becoming a victim.

Detectives received reports of three individuals in a white vehicle approaching properties on Delabole Road, prompting the caution.

The individuals pretended to be from Cobalt Housing and offered to do gardening services in exchange for money.

A man offering gardening services to a woman on Meyrick Road was reported on Sunday, November 19.

He pulled down her tree, then drove her to a cash machine, where he forced her to withdraw £1,800 and then abandoned her.

All of the reported incidents are being investigated, and authorities have provided a list of steps that individuals may take to assist prevent it from happening to them.

The procedures include not storing a lot of cash at home, not answering the door if you don’t know who the caller is, never admitting strangers into your home, and always asking for identification.

Residents should also maintain the key chain on the door and be aware of strangers asking for a glass or water or using the restroom as a distraction.

Richie Shillito, a detective sergeant, said: “Suck deceit and intimidation are abhorrent, and we’re committed to track down and prosecute those guilty.

“If you live in the Norris Green area and have lately witnessed or been informed of any such approaches, please contact us with any descriptions, cars, CCTV footage, or other information, and we will take care of the rest.

“These heinous criminals prey on society’s most vulnerable individuals, and their victims are frequently left with long-term consequences.

“They may claim that work is required on a property that is not required, and then charge an exorbitant fee to complete the work, which is frequently not completed.

“Callers to an elderly person’s address advertising any form of service, no matter how legitimate they appear, should be avoided at all costs.

"Identification should always be done.