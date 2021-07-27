Police have tidied up a nightmare neighbor’s ‘drug den’ residence.

Police have shut down a “drug den” that is causing “misery” to its neighbors.

The third-floor property on Sutton Way in Ellesmere Port will be boarded up for three months, and the 47-year-old man who resided there was told to vacate and find other housing.

Anyone entering the address during that time is breaking the law and could be arrested.

The property had been plagued by anti-social behavior and unlawful drug activities, according to Cheshire Police.

On Friday, July 23, officers from the Ellesmere Port Local Policing Unit (LPU) appeared in Crewe Magistrates’ Court and were given a closure order.

Officers gathered information in regard to a number of issues at the property, including drug-related activity and anti-social behavior, and applied for the order, which was granted under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

“This closure sends a clear message that we will not tolerate any kind of behavior that has such a terrible impact on our neighborhood and the quality of life of others,” said Police Constable Warwick Evans.

“In recent months, neighborhood neighbours have complained to us about the property, claiming that it is making their lives difficult.

“Today’s action not only sends a statement that we are paying attention to what citizens have to say, but it also serves as a caution to anyone who believe it is appropriate to act in this manner.

“I have no doubt that the closure order is the best outcome for the neighborhood, and that it will have a beneficial influence on the area, allowing inhabitants to resume normalcy.”

Anyone with concerns should contact Cheshire Police by dialing 101 or visiting www.cheshire.police.uk/tua.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to report information anonymously.