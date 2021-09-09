Police have stopped the Mersey Gateway amid reports of a lady on the bridge.

Following a welfare concern incident, police stopped the Mersey Gateway bridge in both directions this morning.

After reports of worry for the welfare of a woman on the bridge, specialist negotiators were dispatched to the site in Runcorn.

While emergency personnel responded with the event, the region was closed off, including the Central Expressway and Astmoor Road.

A body was discovered in a canal near a tourist destination.

While mediators talked the woman down safely from the bridge, traffic was halted.

All roads are now open again.

“Police were called to the Mersey Gateway, Runcorn, at 10.11 a.m. this morning following complaints of concern for the safety of a woman on the bridge,” a Cheshire police spokesperson said.

“Specialist negotiators were dispatched to the location to speak with the woman, who is now safely down from the bridge.

“As a precaution, the Mersey Gateway, Central Expressway, and Astmoor Road were closed, but all have already reopened.”