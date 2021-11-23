Police have shut the road after a man and woman were hurt.

After a two-car collision, police shut down the roads.

Officers were dispatched to a complaint of a crash between a red Ford Fiesta and a white Fiat 500 on Rainhill Road in Rainhill at around 10.15 a.m. on Tuesday.

The red Ford Fiesta with damage to the driver’s side and the tyre coming away from the body of the vehicle is shown in photos from the site.

Both drivers remained at the site, and paramedics treated a lady and a male for minor injuries, according to authorities.

Rainhill Road and Elton Road are currently closed as police investigate the collision.

Merseytravel also provided an update on the 10A bus service, which had been rerouted.

Delph Lane, Portico Lane, and Scholes Lane will be used for the service.

“Due to a road traffic collision on Rainhill Rd.,” the whole update read.

“All 10A services will be rerouted away from the affected region. Delph Lane, Portico Lane, and Scholes Lane are all on the way.” “Both drivers remained at the scene,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson stated.

“A woman and a guy were treated for minor injuries by paramedics on the spot.”

“Rainhill and Elton Roads are currently closed while investigations are conducted.”

