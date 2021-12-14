Police have ruled that a suspicious death at the Tesla factory was a homicide.

Fremont police are on the case. After a body was discovered on Monday afternoon at the Fremont Tesla facility, authorities in California are calling it a homicide.

At 3:26 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a person down in the parking lot and attempted to resuscitate the person. They were, however, ineffective, and the victim was pronounced dead on the site.

The identify of the person who died has not been revealed, nor has the manner in which he or she died. That afternoon, homicide detectives were dispatched to take over the case.

Several sections around the Tesla factory’s parking lot were marked with crime scene tape. People were barred from entering or leaving the factory by police and security.

Authorities have not stated whether any arrests have been made in connection with the event or whether any vehicles of interest have been identified. This is being investigated as a homicide.

The Freemont Police Department and Tesla have been approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

Other alerts about crimes in the vicinity, including a stabbing and another suspicious death, were posted on Fremont police’s Twitter page last week.

The suspicious death notice was sent out at 3:24 p.m. on Friday, December 10th, and stated: “The Fremont Police Department responded to the 3800 block of Decoto Road for a dead body on December 10, 2021, at approximately 12:26 p.m.

“Officers arrived on the site and were able to locate the deceased. Detectives were dispatched to the scene to look into the occurrence.

“This is a currently ongoing study. We have no concerns about the safety of the community.

“Please call the Fremont Police Department non-emergency number at (510) 790-6800 if you have any information about this event.”

Fremont Police said they may have apprehended a person of interest in the stabbing, but they are also hunting for a second person who may have been involved. They also gave a description of the individual they’re seeking for.

The alert was issued at 12:33 a.m. on Sunday, December 12th, and stated: “Officers responded to a stabbing in the 39000 Block of Argonaut Way on December 11, 2021 at 11:15 p.m.

“A possible involved suspect has been detained, and the victim has been brought to a trauma facility.

“Officers are currently looking for a second suspect, described as a white male adult in his 40s with gray short hair, blue eyes, and a long-sleeved shirt. This is a condensed version of the information.