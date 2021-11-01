Police have released the first photo of the man who was stabbed to death.

Jordan Brophy has been identified as the guy who was fatally stabbed in Halewood on Friday night.

The 31-year-old, from the St Helens area, died on Friday, October 29 after being stabbed.

He was stabbed inside a residence on Beechwood Avenue, according to neighbors, and emergency services arrived at around 6.30 p.m., according to The Washington Newsday.

On nearby Pendleton Green, a second cordon was also erected.

He was transported to hospital in a bad condition and later died from his injuries, according to Merseyside Police.

Specialized cops are assisting his family.

Residents in the region were stunned by the incident, with one resident who has lived in the area for more than 30 years saying that anything like this happens “extremely rarely” and that it is typically “quite calm.”

In connection with his death, six persons have been arrested.

A 26-year-old male has been released on bail pending the outcome of the investigation. No further action has been taken against a 33-year-old male.

Four people are still in detention, and police are investigating the event.

If you have any information, please contact our social media department through Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre,’ citing reference 21000752630.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, an independent organisation, anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.